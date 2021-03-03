Free drive-thru ‘book drop’ for preschool kids Saturday

The Bulloch County Literacy Council will host a free drive-thru book drop for children ages birth to 5 years Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Statesboro High School parking lot.

Look for the Bulloch County Schools Book Bus. The bus won’t be open for children to enter during this drive-thru event, but the bus serves as a focal point and mobile landmark.

The book drop is meant to encourage families of young children to take time to read together and to help ensure that children have access to books at home.

Families are invited to pick up a bag of free books and early learning tips, said Hayley Greene, public relations director for the Bulloch County Schools. She noted that the ongoing book drop initiative is one of several projects the Literacy Council has developed to address the need to improve preschool literacy in Bulloch County.

“It is one of the most significant problems the school district faces as it affects the early learning and achievement of children once they begin school,” Greene wrote in an email.

When council volunteers hosted a similar event in December in the Statesboro Mall parking lot, more than 160 bags of books were distributed.

Other initiatives of the Bulloch County Literacy Council and Bulloch County Schools include a monthly literacy newsletter, reading nights and book fairs in the schools and the Book Bus book mobile itself.

Member organizations of the Bulloch County Literacy Council include Ferst Readers of Bulloch County, the Altrusa Club, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Safe Haven, the Statesboro Regional Library, Georgia Power Company, Kid's World Learning Center, the Georgia Southern University College of Education and Bulloch County Schools.

“Families and caregivers can help build early learning skills in babies, toddlers, and pre-school and early elementary children by simply reading to them a few minutes each day,” Greene wrote. “Grab a good book and read today and make it fun by talking about the illustrations or having children find certain items in the pictures.”