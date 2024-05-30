Free books now available for children in Bulloch

Children in Bulloch County are invited to hop on the “Book Bus” this summer to pick out free books to take home and keep.

The Bulloch County Literacy Council and Bulloch County Schools invite children and their families to several locations around the county beginning Friday through June 20.

According to a release from the school district, the Book Bus will “increase the number of books children have access to at home and encourages reading at home.”

Also, in addition to the Book Bus, the Literacy Council's has more than 30 reading nooks in local businesses in the area where children may pick out free books, as well.

Visit www.bulloch schools.org/bullochread for a list of reading nook locations and more information about the Literacy Council's work to improve early literacy in Bulloch County.





Summer 2024 Book Bus Stops

• Friday, May 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: All communities around Georgia Southern University (Berkshire Village, Park Place, Eagle Court, Chandler Heights, and all other University communities.

• Wednesday, June 5, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Community event at Fletcher Park

• Thursday, June 6, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Community event at Luetta Moore Park

• Monday, June 10, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Community event at the Brooklet Community Center

• Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Community event at the Honey Bowen Building

• Wednesday, June 12, 12 pm.to 2 p.m.: Community Book Drop at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School

• Saturday, June 15, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Community Juneteenth Music & Food Festival at Honey Bowen Building

• Thursday, June 20, 12 noon to 2 p.m.: Statesboro High



