Franklin's Farm uncovers first strawberries of the season

The first ripe strawberries of the season were revealed at Franklin's Farm on U.S. Highway 301 South, just south of the Ogeechee Technical College campus, on Monday, Jan. 22.

Bill Wenz of Franklin's Farm checks on the status of a strawberry field Monday while removing the protective covering. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Not only have the strawberry plants come through with flying colors, but they are being harvested. The berries sold fast after harvesting on Monday, but Bill Wenz of Franklin's Farm said he will harvest another round on Thursday.

- photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The stand is also currently offering citrus and other local products. Pick-your-own offerings will begin in March.



Read more about Franklin's Farm in the upcoming February/March issue of Discovering Bulloch magazine.