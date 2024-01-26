Franklin's Farm uncovers first strawberries of the season

The first ripe strawberries of the season were revealed at Franklin's Farm on U.S. Highway 301 South, just south of the Ogeechee Technical College campus, on Monday, Jan. 22.
Not only have the strawberry plants come through with flying colors, but they are being harvested. The berries sold fast after harvesting on Monday, but Bill Wenz of Franklin's Farm said he will harvest another round on Thursday.
The stand is also currently offering citrus and other local products. Pick-your-own offerings will begin in March.