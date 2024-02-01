Franklin appointed to Renasant Advisory Board

Renasant Bank announced that Jason Franklin was recently appointed to the Statesboro Advisory Board.

He will join current Advisory Board members Rachel Edwards (Chairman), Brant Lane, Dr. Scott Bohlke, Wade Hodges, Frank Franklin, and Josh McCook.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to add Jason to our Statesboro Advisory Board," said Carolyn Ethridge, Statesboro Market President. "We know he will help us gain much knowledge and insight while continuing to grow and invest in our region."

Franklin has been a successful small business owner in Statesboro for more than 30 years. He is the owner and president of Franklin Signature Homes, FNT Investments and co-owner of Bull and Barrel Steakhouse.

He began working in the food industry at a young age and worked at his parent’s restaurant, Franklin's Restaurant.

Franklin attended Statesboro High School and then Georgia Southern University, where he received a degree in Business.