Fox & Friends at Sally Mae’s Kitchen in Bulloch Tuesday

FOX News Channel announced that the “Fox & Friends” morning show will present its “Breakfast with Friends” segment 6 a.m.-9 a.m. Tuesday, May 24 at Sally Mae’s Kitchen in Bulloch County with reporter Lawrence Jones on location.

He plans to discuss Georgia’s primary elections, soaring gas prices, inflation in general and other topics live with local people. The restaurant has a Brooklet address but is at 6979 Georgia Highway 67, near Interstate 16.

“I always love getting to hear directly from the viewers that are impacted by the stories leading the news cycle,” Jones said in a quote provided by Fox.

“Tomorrow will be a great opportunity to hear from Georgians about the governor’s race and the impact inflation is having on the community.”

Traditional precinct voting places across Georgia will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, with party primaries in a U.S. Senate race and the governor’s race and for several other statewide offices, as well as elections to county boards and judgeships and seats in the U.S. House.



