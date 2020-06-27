Fourth COVID-19 death reported in Bulloch

A fourth Bulloch County Resident has died from COVID-19 (a 90-year-old female), according to an update from Ted Wynn, director of Bulloch County Public Safety/EMA/HS Saturday afternoon.

There have now been 272 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Bulloch, up 11 in 24 hours. There have been a total of 21 hospitalizations in the county due to the virus.

Bulloch County is currently in the category of “Substantial Spread."

Here are the criteria recognized by DPH.

Substantial Spread : greater than 100 cases per 100,000 county residents

: greater than 100 cases per 100,000 county residents Minimal/Moderate Spread : 6-100 cases per 100,000 county residents

: 6-100 cases per 100,000 county residents No/Low Spread: 1-5 cases per 100,000 county residents

East Georgia Regional Medical Center is currently caring for 8 COVID-19 positive patients. The patients may or may not be Bulloch County residents.

According to the latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report, COVID-19 cases across the state are at 74,985 as of Saturday. Statewide, there have been 2,776 deaths attributed to the virus with 10, 689 hospitalizations and 2,261 admissions to ICUs.

"While testing numbers have increased, we should realize the cases are there whether we test or not. Follow the guidance below and let’s slow the spread in Bulloch. We must take this seriously," Wynn said in the statement.

"A facemask protects others should you be infected and unaware. It is not hard to see when out and about that many do not take this seriously," he said. "COVID-19 is going to be around for a while. Wearing a face mask is as simple as being a good neighbor. Experts believe we are still in the first wave, and we must remain vigilant."

Wynn advised to further prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, do the following:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain at least six feet distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

Refrain from smoking and other activities that weaken the lungs.

Practice physical distancing by avoiding unnecessary travel and staying away from large groups of people.

The local SPOC/Specimen Point of Collection site is located at the local health department located at 1 W Altman Street in Statesboro. If you would like to be tested for free, please call 855-473-4374 for an appointment at the new site.





Statewide COVID-19/Confirmed Hotline: (844) 442-2681





