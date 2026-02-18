Fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo is Feb. 27-28

The Bulloch Agricultural Complex will play host to the fifth annual Ag-Grow Expo, which is set for Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, featuring educational vendors, equipment vendors and kid-friendly activities.

The Saturday event is free and open to the public.

“We love hosting this event each year. The citizens of Bulloch County can learn more about agriculture and visit the Ag Arena, which is one of our premier recreational facilities,” said Recreation Director Dadrian Cosby.

Friendly sheep and cows drew a crowd at the 2025 Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file photo)

Prior to opening to the public Feb. 28, sixth-grade students from Bulloch County and other area schools will participate in the Ag Discovery Event.

On Friday, Feb. 27, educational vendors will teach about the Bulloch County community’s core agriculture products.

Also, there will be vendors that will offer demonstrations of several types of equipment that are used in the agriculture industry locally.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the educational, equipment and activities return, along with some stage acts.

Abigail Morris of Sylvania gets a peek into a Bulloch County Fire Department thermal imaging camera during the 2025 Ag-Grow Expo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file photo)



Guests will also have the opportunity to visit and learn more about livestock. The event is welcoming back the Georgia Ag Experience trailer on both days, offering an interactive way for attendees of all ages to explore Georgia agriculture.

The event is sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Shea Tractor, Bulloch County Farm Bureau, Tidewater, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro and many more.

“We can bring this event to the community because of our 2026 Ag Expo sponsors,” Cosby said. “We are thankful for their willingness to sponsor this event.”

For more information on the Ag-Grow Expo, visit www.bullochag.com/ag-grow-expo or call Kimberly Sharpe at (912) 764-5637.