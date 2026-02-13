Four Bulloch County schools will have new principals beginning July 1

Four schools in Bulloch County will have new leadership when the new school year begins July 1 for administrators and August 3 for students.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, the Bulloch County Board of Education approved a slate of personnel recommendations at its scheduled regular session on Thursday.

The recommendations included approvals for new principals at Southeast Bulloch High School, Portal Elementary, Langston Chapel Middle and Mill Creek Elementary. The changes were necessary to fill vacancies created by announced resignations, a retirement, and an inter-district transfer. Though not a change, the Board also approved Chakira Draine, the interim principal of Mattie Lively Elementary School, as the school’s administrator going forward.

Chakira Draine

The school district publicly posted open administrator positions in January. These garnered a diverse group of applicants from inside the school district and across the state. Contracts for principals are scheduled to be renewed by mid-May; however, no additional changes are planned for the district’s remaining 10 schools, the release stated. Principals will continue to serve in their current roles through June 30.



Southeast Bulloch High School

Nate Pennington, Ed.D., will transfer from the district’s smallest school, Portal Elementary, to its second-largest, Southeast Bulloch High. Julie Mizell, Ed.D., Southeast Bulloch's current principal, announced her retirement this fall after a 32-year career in education, 31 years of which were in Bulloch County. Pennington has been an educator for 29 years, 17 of those as a school administrator, and 15 as a principal at four of the district’s elementary schools: Julia P. Bryant, Nevils Elementary, Langston Chapel Elementary and Portal Elementary.

Nate Pennington



“I am honored to be selected as the next leader of Southeast Bulloch High School,” Pennington said. “I'm excited to be able to work alongside such a strong faculty and staff to continue the tradition of excellence.”

He added that this is a full circle moment for him. “I started my teaching career at Brooklet Elementary School (a feeder school for SEBHS), and I started my coaching career as a baseball and football coach at Southeast Bulloch High. Also, the kids who were in Pre-Kindergarten when I started at Nevils Elementary, will be rising seniors, so in a way, I feel like I'm coming home.”

Pennington shared that this does not diminish how he feels about Portal Elementary. “I cannot thank enough the faculty, staff, parents, and students of Portal Elementary for their welcome and support of me. It is truly an amazing school and community, and I have been blessed to serve them for the last two years.”



Portal Elementary School

Kelly Spence, the school district’s current executive director of Academic Support, will be the new principal of Portal Elementary School.

Spence has 28 years of experience as an educator, 12 of those as a district administrator skilled in leading, coaching and developing teachers to be their most effective. She began her career in Bulloch County as a business education teacher at Portal Middle High School, teaching there for 15 years. Spence has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Education from Georgia Southern University and a specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.

Kelly Spence

“Returning to Portal feels like a true homecoming,” Spence said. “As a third-generation Portal High School graduate and a proud parent of three Portal alumni, my roots are deeply planted in this community. Portal Elementary is defined by its hardworking, caring individuals, and I am humbled to lead a school that has shaped my family for generations.”

Spence shared that it’s her vision to work hand-in-hand with the incredible Portal team to build on the great work already happening.

“I want to ensure that Portal Elementary truly becomes the very best little school in Georgia,” Spence added.



Langston Chapel Middle School

Reginald Cordy will be the new principal of Langston Chapel Middle School after the school's current principal, Willie Robinson, Ed.D., announced his plan to resign in June after leading the school for three years.

Cordy comes to the district from Dublin City Schools where he is principal of Dublin High School’s Ninth-Grade Academy.

He has been an educator for 22 years, four of those as an administrator. His teaching experience was at the middle school level, and he previously served as an assistant principal at Dublin Middle School. Cordy has a bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies from Georgia Southern University, and he received both his master’s and specialist degrees in Educational Leadership from Georgia College and State University. Cordy is also a graduate of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders’ Aspiring Principals Academy, a prestigious year-long leadership program dedicated to developing future school leaders.



Mill Creek Elementary School

Jennifer Wade Jennifer Wade, the principal of Mill Creek Elementary School has announced her plan to resign at the end of the school year. A principal has not yet been named for the school, but Superintendent Charles Wilson plans to recommend a candidate to the board before March 31.



