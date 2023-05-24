Fountain to lead Institutional Advancement at EGSC

Casey Fountain was recently named the Director of Institutional Advancement at East Georgia State College. Fountain will oversee facility reservations, coordinate event requests, assist with communication strategies and oversee alumni relations.

“We are so excited to have Casey at East Georgia State College. Her energy and passion for education and community is perfect for this role,” said Harley Smith, vice president for Institutional Advancement. “As an EGSC alumnus, she is familiar with the College, and I look forward to seeing Casey use her skills and knowledge to help us fulfill our mission and advance EGSC.”

Fountain was born and raised in Emanuel County. After graduating from Swainsboro High School, she attended and graduated from Southeastern Technical College and East Georgia State College before moving on to Columbia College of Missouri where she earned a degree in Business Administration.

“I’m excited to be back in my hometown and in a role that serves the students and staff of my alma mater as well as the local residents and businesses of a community that I love,” said Fountain.

Fountain’s varied background in higher education, human resources, and local government began at Swainsboro Technical College as the assistant to the Director of the campus Tech Prep Program, a program that provided career education and career planning resources to local schools and oversaw the high school dual enrollment programs for high schools in Emanuel, Johnson, Jenkins, and Treutlen Counties.

She then relocated to work at ALTRES, Inc. in Honolulu, Hawaii, as a recruiter for the engineering and information technology industries before returning to higher education holding the roles of Student Finance Planner, Financial Aid Director, and Director of Student Success at Altierus Career College at campuses in Orange Park, Fla., and Atlanta.



