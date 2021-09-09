Fort Stewart seeks help in finding missing soldier

The 3rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army at Fort Stewart is seeking the public’s assistance in helping find a missing Fort Stewart soldier – Specialist Patrick Martin.

In a release sent on Wednesday morning, Public Affairs Officer LTC Lindsey Elder said Martin was last seen at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27 in his barracks on Fort Stewart in Hinesville. He is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion.

“Martin’s safety is our top priority and we appreciate the public’s support in locating him,” Elder said.

SPC Martin is 27 years old. He is six feet tall and 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (912) 767-4264 or (912) 767-9629.