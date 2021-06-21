Former Senator Loeffler to speak here Thursday

Kelly Loeffler, Republican former U.S. senator from Georgia, is scheduled to speak Thursday, June 24, during a 12-1 p.m. “introductory event” for Greater Georgia Action at the Averitt Center for the Arts, 33 East Main St., Statesboro.

After being appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the seat vacated by retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, Loeffler served one year in the U.S. Senate, until current Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, defeated her in Georgia’s Jan. 5 special election Runoff.

Loeffler then launched Greater Georgia Action Inc., a 501-c-4 nonprofit organization, in February, saying it would promote voter registration and engagement and election transparency.

The website www.greatergeorgia.com describes the organization as “candidate neutral” and indicates that it is especially interested in registering “unregistered right-leaning voters.” The diverse communities it intends to reach include “more than 175,000 untapped right-leaning minority voters” as well as “over 400,000 inactive, unengaged voters who haven’t voted in the past two cycles.”

Several media commentators have described Greater Georgia Action as an attempted conservative counterbalance or rival to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization.

Ads for Thursday’s event state that Loeffler will “discuss Greater Georgia’s mission.” It’s an open event, with no tickets mentioned.