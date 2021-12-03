Former GBI agent to speak at Friends of Library meeting

The Friends of the Library will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m., with a Christmas party to follow at 7 p.m.

The Friends will hold the party inside its new bookstore at 6 Proctor St., across from the Statesboro Herald building.

The store opened in October, and everyone is invited to the Tuesday party.

Visitors are asked to bring a favorite hors d'oeuvres to share. Punch and coffee will be available.

For the Christmas party, author and longtime GBI agent John B. Edwards from Claxton will be the speaker. His book “Sunlight over the Marshes” is a gritty Southern detective novel about a young female detective navigating an uneven playing field in the 1970s.

Edwards started his law enforcement career as a uniformed officer in 1977. He then spent 30 years in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, retiring as a Special Agent in Charge.

Since 2014, Edwards has served as executive director of the Peace Officer Association of Georgia and CEO of J.B. Edwards and Associates Consultants. He has created and developed nationally recognized police operations programs and has more than 30 years of experience as a law enforcement trainer.

Edwards is a graduate of Georgia Southern University and serves on the advisory board for the Georgia Public Training Center, Savannah Regional Police Academy.

Edwards currently travels throughout the United States lecturing for many federal, state and local agencies and law enforcement associations regarding police operations, leadership and management, and conducts three-day seminars based on his book, “The Burden of Command.”