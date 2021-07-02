Former elections chief to work with fire department

When Pat Lanier Jones announced in mid-April she would resign her position as supervisor for Bulloch County elections effective June 30, she said she wasn’t ready to retire. On Thursday, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announced her appointment to serve as volunteer fire coordinator for the Bulloch County Fire Department.

According to a release from the county, Jones is filling the newly created position approved in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

“My interest in fire and public safety began in my early teens as my father, Jack Lanier, helped develop the Leefield Volunteer Fire Department,” Jones said. “I received my EMT license and first responder certificate in the very first EMT class at Ogeechee Tech. I am excited about this new role and am eager to get started.”

Jones, 59, was named Bulloch County’s first election supervisor in 2010 and served for 36 years overall in the election department prior to assuming her new county job, which begins immediately.

In announcing her decision to seek a different role back in April, Jones said: “A decision, that I have struggled with for the past 18 months, has been made. …,” Jones wrote in her resignation letter. “I am not ready to retire from Bulloch County, the county has been good to me and I want to continue as a county employee with less stress.”

Jones said she comes from a family of firefighters, which she expects will help her in her new position. In addition to her father, her brother-in-law and nephew both serve as volunteer firefighters for Bulloch County and her husband, Larry, is retired from fire service.

County Manager Tom Couch thanked Jones for her previous service and welcomed her into her new role.

“Pat has successfully supervised the elections and registration process since its new formation, along with her previous experience and primary role for elections while working for the former Probate Court Judges, Gerald D. Groover and Lee Deloach,” Couch said. “Also, during this time she has been a combat and support volunteer for the County Fire Department for over 43 years. While her primary role in this new position will eventually center around recruitment and retention activities, she will also have to opportunity to provide broader support and assistance to our volunteer firefighters, while freeing up the Fire Chief to focus on larger strategic issues.”

Jones joined Bulloch County government in June 1985 as a clerk for the Bulloch County Probate Court, rising to the level of chief clerk. She was named Bulloch’s first elections supervisor in January 2010 upon the consolidation and establishment of the local Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Elections were previously conducted and operated by the Probate Court judge, and a separate Voter Registrar’s office.

Jones is a lifelong resident of the Leefield Community in Bulloch County. She is a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and Swainsboro Tech. She and her husband, Larry, are members of Brooklet United Methodist Church and the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.