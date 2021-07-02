Former deputy registrar Shontay Jones to now head up Elections Department

Shontay Jones began working in Bulloch County’s Elections Department in 1999. On Thursday, the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners announced her appointment as supervisor for the Bulloch County Elections and Voter Registration Department.

Jones moves up from her position as the county’s deputy registrar and, effective Thursday, became the department’s second-ever supervisor, according to a release from the county. She replaces Pat Lanier Jones, whose previously announced resignation took effect Wednesday and who is now the volunteer fire coordinator for the Bulloch County Fire Department.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to continue my journey in Elections and Voter Registration as elections supervisor,” Shontay Jones said in the release. “I will continue to enlighten and serve the citizens of Bulloch County with the same enthusiasm, compassion and transparency regarding elections since I came to this office 22 years ago.”

Jones joined Bulloch County government in November 1998 as a clerk for the Probate Court. Appointed as deputy clerk in February 1999 and then transferred that July to election responsibilities, she became the county’s first full-time deputy registrar upon the consolidation and establishment of a local Board of Elections and Voter Registration in 2010.

Jones has lived in Bulloch County for 27 years. She is a member of the Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials, and is a member of the Historical First African Baptist Church where she has taken on many active roles within the church.

“Shontay has successfully assisted in the supervision and coordination of the elections and registration process since its new formation, while her primary role has been in voter registration,” said County Manager Tom Couch. “Her invaluable length of service and dedication made this an easy decision to succeed Pat Lanier Jones. She is well positioned to manage the elections and registration process in an ever-changing and challenging environment.”



