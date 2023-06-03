Former Boys and Girls Club CEO charged with felony theft by taking

The former long-time CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County faces a felony charge of theft by taking.

According to a release Friday evening from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, “detectives were assigned (on May 17) to investigate allegations of financial improprieties involving the former CEO and former bookkeeper for the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County.

“Current staff at the Boys and Girls Club cooperated fully in the investigation.”

Akins said probable cause was developed to charge Michael Edgar Jones and his wife Leslie Jones, 42, with one count each of felony theft by taking. Jones, 53, had been CEO of the club since 2001.

According to the release, an attorney accompanied the Jones’ to the Bulloch County Jail Friday afternoon, where they surrendered.

Akins said the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released at this time.

In a statement, Scott Marchbanks, chair of the Boys and Girls Club, said the organization is aware of the charges and will assist in the investigation wherever needed. He offered no other information.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Capt. Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.