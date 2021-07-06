Forbes names Renasant best bank in Georgia

Renasant was named recently the Best Bank in Georgia on Forbes' 2021 list of America's "Best-In-State Banks.”

Renasant, which operates a bank on South Main St. in Statesboro, was presented the honor by Forbes and Statista Inc., which was described in a release as the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list may be viewed at Forbes.com.

"At Renasant, building relationships with our customers and communities by seeking to understand their needs and then meet them is embedded in mission, vision, values and core behaviors," said Renasant President and CEO Mitch Waycaster. "We're proud to be acknowledged for serving our customers as part of providing an exception customer experience. This recognition by Forbes is a reflection of our tremendously talented team at Renasant, and we look forward to continuing to be the financial service advisor and provider of choice in Georgia and every community we serve."

Forbes and Statista identified America's Best-In-State Banks 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 US consumers who were asked to rank banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction.

They also assessed banks in the following areas: trust, terms & conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Of the 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America, just 135 banks, or 2.7%, made the list.

"We are proud to be named Best Bank in Georgia by Forbes," said David Durland, president of Renasant's South Georgia and North Florida Core Banking. “We will continue to meet our customers' needs with personal services and technical products.”

Also, Renasant was featured in the Forbes' 2021 World's Best Banks list and the 2021 America's Best Banks list, and was named by Time Magazine's Money.com "Best Bank in the South" in 2019.

"We have an incredible team of people in the state who truly understand our customers and their financial needs," said Chris Torie, president of the North Georgia Banking Group.

"Renasant is unique because we have the resources of a regional bank, but also have the culture and commitment to servicing our customers like a community bank."




