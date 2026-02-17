For Lola Harris, a dream becomes real

Home is where the heart is, a space where rest is found and memories made.

On a sunny Saturday afternoon, Valentine's Day to be exact, people of all backgrounds gathered to dedicate a labor of love — a new Habitat for Humanity home — to a special recipient, a gift where a family finds comfort from the friction of grind culture and daydreams about all the future possibilities.

For Lola Harris, owning a home used to be a dream, but with her faith and the community's support, the possibility of actually being a homeowner is now a reality.

Community members, family and friends came out to help dedicate Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County House #63. From tours with laughs to refreshments with conversations, people expressed their excitement while waiting for the dedication service to begin.

Community members gather in anticipation of the homeowners' entrance into her new Habitat home on Saturday. (Brantley Simmons/special)



It commenced with a welcome by Kristina "Tina" Patterson, the acting executive director of the Habitat Bulloch board.

"It is quite a journey and involves quite a bit of sweat equity, planning and learning, education, and paperwork upon paperwork on the part of the homeowner," Patterson said.

Following introductions, Pastor Andrew Johnson of Church of God, the Bibleway Statesboro, offered the invocation, followed by the lighting of the candle by Dal Cannady, vice president of the Habitat Bulloch Board.

Pastor Andrew Johnson of Church of God, the Bibleway Statesboro, blesses the Habitat house with an invocation at the dedication ceremony Saturday. (Brantley Simmons/special)



"As we light this candle, may this light be a symbol of the presence of Christ in your home," Cannady said.

Habitat Bulloch board member Brittney Burke led the litany of dedication, accompanied by the presentation of a Bible by the Rev. Jimmy Cason. Wrapping up the service was thanks from the new homeowner — Lola Harris.

Lola Harris shares space and cake in her new home. (Brantley Simmons/special)



Harris, a native of Folkston, a Georgia town near the Florida border, said she always aspired to be a homeowner.

"I grew up in a home with my mother, who was single," she said about her family. "My dad died when I was 8 years old. My mom worked very hard to give us everything that we needed and some of what we wanted. Knowing my mom owned a home, and now it's possible for me to own a home — I'm just so grateful."

Harris said her journey started after seeing a flyer on social media about a Habitat for Humanity seminar.

"I started out going to the YMCA for the applications," she said. "I signed an application, and I got a call a year later saying that I was selected."

Aaron Marcinkevich, construction manager for Habitat for Humanity of Bulloch County, celebrates the Habitat home that was built for Lola Harris during the dedication of the home Saturday on Henry Street in Statesboro. (Brantley Simmons/special)



From applying at the YMCA, improving her credit and completing sweat equity hours, the entire process took about three years. In that time, her faith in Christ, she said, was refined — a faith that shines light into the future.

"I hope the future will hold nothing but good things," Harris said. "I want to be able to be a blessing to others when they are in need, yyou know, to open my doors and be a blessing. I want to be able to help other homeowners and for us to continue being a blessing to people."