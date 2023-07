Southeast Bulloch High School head football coach Jared Zito had his players become coaches for a few days with youngsters in kindergarten through fifth grade.

'We have a little over 50 kids on hand,' Zito said on Tuesday. 'We put them through a few drills and taught some basic skills and then did some fun things at the end of the camp. Our upperclassmen are there to help teach, and they really enjoy it, and the kids really look up to them.'