Food drop for 1,000 Bulloch families is Saturday

A food drop for more than 1,000 families will be held on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m., at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School in Statesboro, 121 West Main St.

Boxes with a one-week supply of perishable and non-perishable food supplies will be distributed to any families in need. This will be curbside distribution only.

For public health and safety, families are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will load the food into your vehicle. The food drop is a partnership with the Second Harvest/Feeding America Food Bank.

A special thank you to Bulloch VOAD and Feed the Boro for coordinating this effort and to the Statesboro Kiwanis Club for their financial sponsorship to make it possible.

VOAD also lists other ongoing efforts, including those of the Statesboro Food Bank, Compassion Christian Church, Eastern Heights Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. See http://bullochcountyvoad.org and scroll down for “Food Assistance” and “Food Pantries.”

“I think with what we’ve got in place we can bridge that gap for a few weeks,” said Bulloch VOAD volunteer manager DeWayne Grice. “Our whole focus with this large food drop is just that. It’s to keep the community from overrunning the local food banks. … But we’ll still rely on them pretty heavily, and those resources are available.”