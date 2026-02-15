Fun with the Family - Julie Lavender

February may be the shortest month of the year, but with intentionality, it can be one of the funnest family months on the calendar. Find some really cool activities to take part in with the family to make every day a celebration. Make enough warm memories to make up for all the blustery, cold days of the previous month. Fill the memory bank with new adventures and reminisce about older ones, too. Try out some of the wacky, but real, holiday ideas below or create unique family ones, too. Share the love all month long!

World Pangolin Day – Have you ever seen a picture of a pangolin? Pangolins are scaly mammals that look a bit like an anteater, but they actually aren’t even related. Pangolins live in the rainforests of Central Africa and are often hunted illegally for their meat and skin. Look for a pangolin image online to learn more about this unique animal with an odd name. While you’re researching, take a look at pictures of these oddly-named animals, too: blobfish, fossa, goblin shark, ice cream cone worm, leafy seadragon, raspberry crazy ant, sarcastic fringehead, strange-tailed tyrant, tarsier and tasselled wobbegong.





Do a Grouch a Favor Day – Is there a curmudgeon residing in your neighborhood? At your workplace or school? Or maybe even in your own home? Find a way to do a favor for the grouch nearest you, and you just might change their whole perspective. Maybe even bring about an attitude adjustment. Keep the favor a secret or own up to it – your choice as part of the celebration of the day.

Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day – Spill some milk into a saucepan and stir up some hot chocolate on a really cold night this month to celebrate the day. Use a package of hot chocolate mix and follow the directions using milk instead of water and enjoy a creamy, chocolaty warm drink.





National Cherry Month – Create a dessert with the family to enjoy all month long. In a large mixing bowl, combine four cups of confectioners’ sugar, one-half cup plus two tablespoons sweetened condensed milk, one-fourth teaspoon cherry extract and one-fourth cup softened butter. Mix until well-blended. Roll into one-inch balls and place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Cover and refrigerate overnight. The next day, re-roll, if necessary, to have nice, rounded pieces. Briefly place pan in freezer before dipping in chocolate. While rolled balls are chilling in freezer, melt one and a half cups of semisweet chocolate chips and one tablespoon of shortening. (This is only half of the necessary chocolate coating. The recipe works best when working with half of the chilled, rolled balls at a time.) Dip balls in chocolate and allow excess to drip off. Place on waxed paper-lined baking sheets to harden. Dip other half of rolled balls, also. The chocolate cream bonbons keep best in the fridge or freezer until ready to share. Bring to room temperature just before serving.





Optimist Day – Be positive for an entire day … and who knows if you’ll turn into a perpetual optimist. No negative or unkind thoughts allowed. Only kindness and positivity from sun-up until sundown. And at the end of the day, celebrate with a fun treat the family can enjoy together.

Make up for the short month with extra minutes of love for family throughout all of February. Be intentional to take part in fun adventures and create lasting memories. Enjoy all-things-love and happy February!

Statesboro native Julie Bland Lavender loves encouraging families to make memories filled with love and fun. She’s the author or co-author with her husband of 50 books and loves spending time with her husband David, her adult kids and three young grandkids.