Fletcher Park renovation project underway

After years of planning, construction and renovations are now underway at the Fred Fletcher Park on Lakeview Road.

The pine-dotted property was partially gifted to Bulloch County in 2007, said Bulloch County Manager Tom Couch. It is bordered by Lakeview and Jef roads, near the Statesboro city limits.

The Fletcher family was partially reimbursed for the property via a preservation grant that guarantees the property be used as a passive park, protected from development, Couch said.

Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Cannon said work is currently being done to pave a parking lot, then add “natural walking trails beside the lake, and we plan to add pavilions where people can have picnics.”

The 28-plus acre tract consists of rolling hills, tall pines and a small lake. A house already there will be renovated for use by “activities, day camps, arts programs, much like the Honey Bowen Building (on Fair Road) is used,” Cannon said. “An additional room will be built where you can hold receptions, weddings and such.”

Couch said county commissioners have discussed for years what should be done with the property. There were a few neighborhood meetings with residents in the area to seek input on what would be a desirable use, he said.

Cannon said, “The plan has been in place, but we just got the funding” to begin the project.

“It is going to stay a passive park,” he said. “We hope the walking trails will be done this spring.”

The total project should be completed by next spring, he said.

