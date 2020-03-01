Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band playing benefit Annual Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s show set for March 20

Get ready to rock out with a Fleetwood Mac tribute band and support a great cause on Friday, March 20 at The Blue Room. The 8th annual Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s concert, sponsored by the Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation, benefits patients in the area with all forms of dementia.

Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute band, is the spotlighted band for the evening. The highly sought-after band has tours lined up in Europe and other places after their show in Statesboro. Jess Meuse, finalist from American Idol season 13, will be the lead singer for Rumours at the March 20 show.

Last year, the foundation, which is known as ROAD, raised approximately $66,000 that benefited the local community in a variety of ways. Some of the money provided nursing scholarships for students on the campuses of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro and Armstrong.

Melissa Garno, EdD, RN, professor and associate chair, Georgia Southern University School of Nursing, spoke of the contribution.

“We are so honored to have the support of the ROAD Foundation for our students,” Garno said. “The nursing program at Georgia Southern is rigorous, time-consuming, and costly. The scholarships provide valuable support to help meet students' financial needs and reduce their stress.

“It is especially significant to have a relationship with a local foundation that is part of our community. The School of Nursing can participate in foundation activities, such as the Rockin' Out Alzheimer's Disease Foundation concert, to support such an important cause.”

Additional funding helped provide the seed money for the Caring Closet, a project launched to assist families caring for individuals with dementia. Located at the Outreach Center on Denmark Street, Caring Closet stocks hygiene items and educational materials to assist families with the expense of incontinence supplies and to promote health and dignity of dementia patients living at home. Once a month, qualified families can pick up free supplies on Fridays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ROAD donated $35,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia. ROAD also helped support local Alzheimer’s groups with some of the money raised and purchased Alzheimer’s simulation equipment for virtual tours to use in the community.

The first event related to the local organization took place in 2012 and was a softball tournament to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, organized after the passing of the mother of Darron Burnette, ROAD’s chief financial officer. Friends and business associated helped launch the softball tournament and a concert later in the year in memory of her. One of those friends, involved early on, was Chandler Dennard, who serves as CEO of the foundation.

ROAD board members include: Julie Stone, Jo Ann Hickman, Jennifer Davis, Cindy Grand, Tommy Lewis, Glen Dasher, Vicki Thompson, Marie Burdett, Burnette and Chandler.