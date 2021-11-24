Five now charged in Boro homicide

The Oct. 27 shooting death of Antonio Jackson at a Statesboro apartment complex has led to nine arrests – five directly related to Jackson’s murder and four more as a result of the homicide investigation.



Capt. Jared Akins said Tyrezz Jones was arrested Monday and charged with murder and aggravated assault. Jones, 18, of Allenhurst, which is just south of Hinesville, was the fourth man charged in the killing of the 18-year-old Jackson.

Akins said police just apprehended the final man in connection with Jackson’s murder –Treg Patterson, 21, of Jesup. Patterson was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Wayne County. Three other Jesup residents are in custody and, among several charges, all are charged with party to the crime of murder. Patterson was arrested Tuesday on the same charge.

Under Georgia law, a party to a crime is a severe offense because it means the accused is facing being convicted of the actual crime charged. Participants to a crime may be convicted of that crime even though they are not the real offenders.

On Oct. 27, SPD Patrol officers were called to The Vault Apartments off Statesboro Place Circle about 5 p.m. for reports of a man shot in an apartment at that location.

Akins said officers found the man later identified as Jackson deceased at the scene due to his wounds. Detectives began the investigation, which has lasted for approximately one month and resulted in multiple arrests over that period, Akins said.

Damon Hines, 20, became the first of the Jesup residents arrested. He was taken into custody on Nov. 3. In addition to the party to the crime of murder charge, Hines, of Shellcracker Road in Jesup, is charged with theft by receiving stolen property/felony; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies; false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of the government; tampering with evidence/felony; and obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Kaliz Hadley, 18, of Durrence Drive in Jesup, was arrested on Nov. 13. He is also charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and tampering with evidence/felony.

Deavonte Andrews, 22, of Bay Acres Road in Jesup was arrested Nov. 16. He is also charged with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies; and false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of the government; tampering with evidence/felony.

“It is believed that the defendants also possessed stolen firearms, drugs, concealed evidence, and falsified information relevant to the homicide investigation,” Akins said. “Certain of the recovered firearms had been stolen from unlocked vehicles in apartment complexes around Statesboro.”

Related arrests

Akins said that in the course of the homicide investigation, additional suspects connected to the five accused defendants were arrested on drug and firearms related offenses.

Jaquavious Pinkney, 18, Jesup: Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and Carrying a Firearm on School Property.

Kevionta Nix, 21, Jesup: Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Tampering with Evidence.

Jorge Camacho, 18, Freedom’s Landing Dorm, Statesboro: Possession of Marijuana with Intent.

Marcus Trice, 21, Jesup: Possession of Marijuana with Intent.

Akins said the four men were arrested during a search at Freedom’s Landing Dorm on Lanier Drive that was based on investigative leads from the homicide case.

“For various reasons, all these individuals established a presence in Statesboro and became involved in a variety of criminal activities,” Akins said. “Their arrests are the culmination of the combined efforts of SPD’s patrol officers, detectives, Impact Team officers, and investigators with Georgia Southern University’s Police Department. Other agencies which participated in the homicide investigation are the Jesup Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

Anyone with information about Jackson’s death is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Patrick Harrelson at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov