Five from Bulloch join 2022 Leadership SE Ga. class

Five Bulloch County residents were selected recently to be part of the Leadership Southeast Georgia class of 2022.

V. Sharon Edenfield, Mandy Edwards, Alish Erves, Peyton Fuller and Nick Westbrook were among the 29 area leaders from 10 coastal counties chosen to participate in the professional development and leadership program.

Edenfield is the managing partner for Edenfield Trial Law, Edwards is owner and CEO of ME Marketing Services, Erves is assistant director of Major Gifts for the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, Fuller is a senior accountant for the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners and Westbrook is the owner and operator, for the Chick-fil-A in Hinesville.

According to a release from Leadership Southeast Georgia, class members were picked for their “dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the 10-county southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.”

The five-month leadership development program begins in February in Glynn and McIntosh Counties and continues through five, two- and three-day sessions, concluding in early June. Class members are set on a course of ongoing personal and professional growth, building connections and learning collaboration skills that empower leaders to elevate the Southeast Georgia region, according to the release.

"It’s so impressive to see yet another applicant pool with so much talent and dedication to our community. I expect this class to make a real impact,” said Jared Downs, vice president of Governmental Affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah, and the chairman of Leadership Southeast Georgia. "After overcoming the challenges our Class of 2021 faced with delays caused by pandemic restrictions, I believe LSEGA is stronger than ever. I expect this amazing group of people in the Class of 2022 to carry that determination and fortitude forward."

In addition to Edenfield, Edwards, Erves, Fuller and Westbrook, members of the Leadership Southeast Georgia Class of 2022 include:

Christopher M. Barr, Bryan County, vice president/commercial lender, Claxton Bank

Darrell Boazman, Effingham County, chief officer, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

Karen Bogans, Chatham County, communications manager, International Paper

Cherise Cartwright, Glynn County, business development consultant, Sheridan Construction

Dialo Cartwright, Glynn County, area manager, Georgia Power Company

Jennifer Davenport, Chatham County, vice president of Community Affairs and in-house counsel at Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce

Leon Davenport, Chatham County, principal, Thunderbolt Consultants

Kristin Fulford, Bryan County, southeast outreach and deputy state director, Office of Senator Raphael Warnock

Ronnie Hall, Chatham County, General Manager, Balfour Beatty

John Harty, Chatham County, Market Executive, Great Oaks Bank

Manuel Ramirez, Liberty County, Garrison Commander, Fort Stewart

Karl Riles, Liberty County, District 5 Hinesville City Councilmember, Self-employed

Jen Roberts, Bryan County, CEO and Founder, Difference Consulting

John Robertson, Chatham County, General Manager, Hargray

Jason Smith, Bryan County, Energy Advisor, Coastal Electric Cooperative

David Spisso, Chatham County, Senior Exercise Planner, Georgia Air National Guard

Travis Stegall, Glynn County, Director of Economic Development, City of Brunswick

Julie Streit, Camden County, Owner and CEO, Atlantic Salt Realty

Joseph Tallent, Effingham County, Community and Operations Coordinator, Effingham Health System

Gena Taylor, Chatham County, Executive Director, Greenbriar Children's Center, Inc.

Jessica Thomas, Chatham County, Manager of Brand Management and Merchandise, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Samuel Tostensen, Glynn County, Deputy Director of Field Services at Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp

Charles Wilkins, Effingham County, Project Manager, Thomas & Hutton

Kimberly Young, Medical Practice Administrator, Ascension St. Vincent's Coastal Cardiology

To learn more about the LSEGA program, visit: http://www.lsega.com/



