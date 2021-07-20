First OTC Manufacture Ready class graduates in Screven Co.

The Division of Economic Development at Ogeechee Technical College recently graduated 17 students in its first Manufacture Ready cohort in Screven County.

Manufacture Ready is a three-week program geared toward graduating high school seniors who have little to no manufacturing experience and want to enter the high-demand and exciting field of manufacturing. Students who graduate from the program are guaranteed a job interview with a major local manufacturer.

Nine of the graduates have already accepted positions with local manufacturers. Jordan Carter, a student at Screven County High School, was hired by Milliken after the program concluded.

“I learned a lot in the Manufacture Ready program including OSHA training and other fun things like learning to drive a forklift,” said Carter. “I also enjoyed the interview process and I am very thankful for this program.”

Training for the program was provided by local manufacturers and business partners. OTC’s Director for Business and Industry Training, Kathleen Kosmoski, explained that this first cohort of graduates was well received by the instructors.

“Throughout the course of the program, each instructor commented on how engaged and how eager the students were to participate with all of the hands-on activities,” said Kosmoski. “We are thankful for our partners from Koyo Bearings, Milliken, Queensborough Bank, Job Training Unlimited, and The Sack Company for donating their time to help these students gain the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in the manufacturing field.”

During the graduation ceremony, Mr. Bobby Smith, Chairman, and Mrs. Dorie Bacon, CEO, of the Screven County Development Authority presented each graduate with a $50.00 gift voucher. The students can redeem the vouchers to help offset the cost of purchasing clothes, boots, and tools required of their new manufacturing job when hired.



