First Mega Site job fair set for Aug. 29-30

The Georgia company that was just awarded the site and utility development contract for the Mega Site in Bryan County will hold a two-day job fair in Pooler at the end of August.

Based in Washington, halfway between Augusta and Athens, Barnett Southern and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services will band together to form MegaCivil, LLC, said Ames Barnett, president of Barnett Southern.

Hyundai Motor Group announced in May it would build an electric vehicle manufacturing facility at the Mega Site that is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs directly related to the plant and possibly an additional 9,500 jobs indirectly related by 2025.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority selected MegaCivil as the primary contractor for the first phase of clearing and site work at the 2,300-acre Mega Site, located near Ellabell off Interstate-16 Exit 143.

According to Barnett, the initial phase will provide approximately 120 new jobs and will need heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, supervisors and foremen. Phase 1 is slated to begin in the coming months, with completion slated for the second half of 2023.

In preparation of Phase 1, Barnett Southern will host a two-day “MEGA” hire event on Aug. 29 and 30 at the Best Western Premier hotel at 103 San Drive in Pooler. The event will be held from noon to 8 p.m. each day. Food and drinks will be available for applicants.

For more information on the job fair, visit www.barnettsouthern.com.

Hyundai said it is investing $5.54 billion in the new plant and full production of vehicles is forecast to start in the first half of 2025. The plant will have the capacity to produce as many as 300,000 new vehicles per year.

Local impact

With the Mega Site only about five miles from the Bulloch County line, local officials believe the southern Bulloch area will see significant population growth by the time the plant opens in 2025.

In fact, County Manager Tom Couch said growth in the specific southeast part of Bulloch is expected to double the population in that area by 2030.

To help create a plan to develop the necessary infrastructure to such explosive growth, Bulloch County commissioners unanimously approved earlier this week a 180-day moratorium on site-specific rezoning for new subdivisions in the southeastern part of the county. County staff members intend to spend those six months revising the county’s comprehensive plan and zoning rules, also propose using county-operated water and sewer systems as a lure to concentrate some of the residential growth.