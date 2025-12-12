First-ever Winter Market to debut Saturday at the Food Bank

The Statesboro Food Bank is launching its first Winter Market on Saturday on the porch and patio of the Food Bank off Northside Drive.

According to a release from the agency, the market will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays through March 28, 2026, with the exception of Dec. 27, Jan. 3 and Jan. 10.

The Market will feature a selection of fresh produce from area farmers, artisan breads and pastries, local honey and jams, and an array of handcrafted goods, including aprons, knives, cutting boards, ceramic bowls, platters and other items for the kitchen and to help with family meals.

Every product is grown, baked, or crafted by local artists, the release stated.

In addition to vendors, food trucks offering breakfast and lunch options will be on-site, and activities for children ages 3 to 7 will be offered indoors in the classroom.

“Directly supporting local farmers, food producers, and artists strengthens our regional food system and local artisans," said Sheila Stewart-Leach, executive director of The Food Bank.

"Additionally, we are pleased to be able to provide fresh winter produce for our clients and the community. We promote healthy, balanced meals, and this is another way people can access fresh produce."

The Winter Market is still accepting vendors, but goods must be food focused, Stewart-Leach said. Fresh produce, baked or canned goods, or food-oriented artisan crafts such as dinnerware, utensils, or kitchen items are the focus of Winter Market items, according to the release.

Interested vendors may email info@statesborofoodbank.org, call (912) 386-1462 or stop by The Food Bank at 506 Miller Street to receive a vendor registration packet.