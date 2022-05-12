First Baptist Statesboro welcomes Jubal Chorus tonight at 7

The Jubal Chorus will offer a concert at First Baptist Church of Statesboro on Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m.

Pre-service music begins at 6:30. Almost 300 voices and a 50-plus member orchestra will inspire both young and old with a wide range of Hymns, Psalms and Anthems.

Jubal Ministries began as part of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board in 1954. The ministry includes both a men’s chorus known as the Sons of Jubal and a women’s chorus known as the Jubalheirs.

Incorporated as an independent non-profit organization, Jubal Ministries exists to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music and mission work, encouraging local churches, both large and small, in their praise and proclamation ministries.

In addition to supporting Baptist churches in Georgia, Jubal Ministries has touched thousands of lives worldwide with the message of hope in Christ and bringing tangible support to those in need through mission projects.