Firecracker Fest returns for 2021 with Independence Day celebration set for Saturday, July 3

The Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department and Synovus are excited to present the 2021 Firecracker Fest at Mill Creek Regional Park in Statesboro July 3, from 5-10 p.m.

This free event will include several inflatables, live music and community exhibitions, as well as the traditional frog jumping contest. If you plan on participating in the frog jumping contest, please bring your own frog to Field 3 between 5-5:30 p.m. For the finale, Briggs and Stratton will sponsor the fireworks show, which will take place around 9:15 p.m.

The music lineup this year includes Sweetwater Junction. These all-pro players perform a huge variety of party music from the past five decades, from classic rock to funk, R&B to 80s. Sweetwater Junction will be on stage from 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:45 to 9:15 p.m. Local Chyann Rose will fill the 7-7:45 p.m. slot and will be delivering the national anthem.

The Firecracker Fest has been a Statesboro tradition for many, many years.

“The Firecracker Fest is a great event for everyone in our community and we are proud to be able to host once again,” says Eddie Canon, director of SBCPRD. “We will do everything we can to help our guests have a safe, fun Independence Day celebration.”

The Statesboro Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department wants everyone to be safe this holiday and have worked with local law enforcement and the Georgia Highway Patrol to create a traffic plan for this event.

Starting at 8:45 p.m., no traffic will be allowed down Highway 24 from the 301 Bypass to the recycling center just past the main entrance to Mill Creek Regional Park. From 9:30 until 10:30 p.m., traffic will exit out of the main entrance of the park using both lanes. The right lane will be directed right or left onto Highway 24; the left lane will be directed left onto Highway 24. Traffic exiting from residences and businesses across Highway 24 from Mill Creek Regional Park will only be allowed to turn right (west) onto Highway 24. Both lanes of Highway 24 will go straight to the bypass. The right lane of Highway 24 will be allowed to travel right onto the bypass or straight on Highway 24/East Main. The left lane of Highway 24 will be directed left onto the bypass.

Traffic exiting out of the back exit at Mill Creek will turn right onto Brannen Road and then left onto Beasley Road to Highway 80. The back entrance to Mill Creek Park will be used for exiting only.

Once all cars have exited from Mill Creek Regional Park traffic from Mill Creek Elementary will be directed right onto Beasley Road to Highway 80. Traffic exiting from Bible Baptist, Trinity Church and Barnes Lumber will be directed right onto Highway 24 to the bypass for access to Highways 80 and 301.

Exiting preference will be given to people parked in designated areas within Mill Creek Regional Park.

Any drivers wishing to travel down Highway 24 after 8:45 p.m. will be rerouted to Highway 80 East to Burkhalter Road where they will turn left and travel down to Zettwell Road and turn left again. This will take them back to Highway 24 on the opposite side of Mill Creek Regional Park.

This event could not be possible without the support of many sponsors and the community. This year’s Firecracker Fest is sponsored by Synovus, Briggs and Stratton, Coca-Cola, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Brickhouse Live, Blanchard Equipment and Statesboro Golf Carts.

For more information on the 2021 Firecracker Fest, call 912-764-5637 or visit www.bullochrec.com.



