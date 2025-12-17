Fire destroys home in southern Bulloch

An early morning fire near Stilson Tuesday destroyed most of a family home, but no injuries were reported.

Bulloch County Fire Chief Ben Tapley said the department received a call at 6:14 a.m. about a house fire on Mud Road, just east of Stilson and about a half-mile south of Highway 80 East.

Tapley said the large home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived. Three adults, who Tapley said live in the house, were safely outside on the frigid morning.

Four engines and six tankers — one each from Bulloch County, Statesboro, Pembroke and Bryan County fire departments and two from Effingham — responded to the scene.

"We had to have lots of water because we don't have much water access out here in the county," Tapley said.

Tapley said no clear cause of the fire was immediately evident. He said a fire investigator would determine the cause.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours putting all "the hot spots out," Tapley said.

Winter fire safety tips

▲ Space heaters: Keep them 3 feet from anything flammable, place on a level surface, and turn them off when away or sleeping.

▲ Fireplaces: Use a screen, keep flammable items far away, have chimneys cleaned annually, and ensure ashes are cool and in a metal container before disposing.

▲ Furnaces: Have yours serviced yearly by a professional.

▲ Ovens: Never use them to heat your home.

▲ Candles: Keep them 12 inches from flammable items, place on stable surfaces, and extinguish before leaving the room or sleeping. Consider battery-operated alternatives.