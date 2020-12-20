Feed the Boro food drop provides for hundreds in Bulloch County

Volunteers from Feed the Boro were up early last Saturday morning as they worked to unload a truck from Second Harvest Food Bank. The food was part of an emergency drop designed to distribute enough food for local families for a week.





Hundreds lined up, and in less than two hours, volunteers had handed out food to about 1,000 families. Nearly 200 cars had to be turned away when supplies ran out, but 825 cars went through the line and received food.

Sydney Graham, 5, right, helps sister Lauren, 9, distribute boxed macaroni and cheese during the Feed the Boro food drop at Statesboro High School on Dec. 12. Dozens of volunteers helped distribute groceries from Second Harvest Food Bank to about 1,000 families.



School is out, which means that there are nearly 7,000 children in Bulloch County who normally receive one or two meals per day at school, and are now in need. There are also many local residents who have had to deal with loss of income due to COVID-19, and have therefore struggled with feeding their families.

With this being an unscheduled event, Feed the Boro needs donations to help cover the cost of the food drop. They are asking businesses and individuals to sponsor a meal for an individual or a family. A contribution of $15 can sponsor a family of three; $25, a family of five; and $100 will feed 20 people.

If you would like to donate, mail or drop off a check at Feed the Boro, 701 Baytree Lane, Statesboro, GA 30458.



