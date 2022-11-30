FBI: Threats of active shooters at coastal Ga. schools a hoax

Officials with Savannah-Chatham County Schools confirmed a call made to the school that a shooter was on the campus of Savannah High School was a hoax.

The same false threats were made at about a dozen schools across the Georgia coastal region Wednesday morning, according to the FBI.

Hayley Greene, public relations director with Bulloch County Schools, said no threat was received to Bulloch schools, but the entire system was on security alert as a precaution.

The following was posted on the Bulloch Schools website:

“Bulloch County Schools has communicated with its employees and families on Nov. 30, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation has now confirmed multiple false reports of violence in coastal area school districts.

“The school district made families and employees aware that it knew about the reports of possible violence in Savannah and other coastal area schools. Administrators will continue to monitor the situation.

Official law enforcement agencies are now stating that the reports of violence were a hoax. However, as a precaution the school district is remaining vigilant, following its established safety protocols, and keeping in close contact with law enforcement as it continues normal school operations for today.”

Wednesday morning, Savannah High was evacuated when the false report first came in that a shooter was in the school and people had been shot.

The FBI said it is investigating the source of the hoax calls.