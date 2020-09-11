FBI charges Screven man with child porn distribution

Federal agents arrested a Screven County man recently on child pornography charges. Daniel Boulineau is a former Millen police officer.

“I can confirm that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested Daniel Boulineau on a criminal complaint for distribution of child pornography,” said Kevin Rowson, public affairs specialist for the FBI’s Atlanta office.

FBI special agents arrested Boulineau Sept. 1, said Barry L. Pashcal, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia. “He has since appeared in a detention hearing and was remanded to custody.”

Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile confirmed Boulineau was initially taken to the Screven County Jail, but was later transferred to a federally sanctioned detention center.

Millen Police Chief DeWayne Herrington confirmed Boulineau worked as a police officer for the city from July 2007 to August 2011 before he resigned. Herrington said Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) records show Boulineau has not worked in law enforcement since leaving the Millen police.

Paschal said no further information is available regarding Boulineau’s charges.

