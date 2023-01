Georgia Southern's Eagles soared to a win over the Georgia State Panthers on Jan. 21, to the delight of the fans who'd packed Hanner Fieldhouse to cheer the home team to victory.

Students in the Eagles Nest led the crowd as the Eagles came out on top, 58-52.

Georgia Southern student Anthony Ivey, 19, of Smyrna poses with mascot Gus for a selfie at Hanner Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 19. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Georgia Southern fans celebrate a 3-pointer on White Out day against Georgia State at Hanner Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Chloe Shumate, 12, entertains herself with a yoyo while dad and Georgia Southern assistant head basketball coach Christ Shumate was on the sidelines against Louisiana-Monroe at Hanner Fieldhouse on Jan. 19. - photo by Photos SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Taaliya Woolcock and the rest of the Georgia Southern Dance Team take the floor during a timeout during the Eagles game against Georgia State. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Matthew Tyson, son Hoke, 5, and daughter Laura Cate, 8, offer their congratulations to Kaden Archie and the rest of the Eagles following their victory over Georgia State at Hanner Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff