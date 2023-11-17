Family of 4 found dead inside Fort Stewart home

FORT STEWART — Four family members were found dead inside a home at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Military police discovered the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children Wednesday afternoon after members of the soldier’s unit requested a welfare check, according to the statement from Fort Stewart officials.

“Police arrived at the on-post home approximately 2 p.m. to contact the soldier. Law enforcement found the family unresponsive in the home upon making entry,” Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson said.

The statement did not say whether investigators were seeking suspects. But it called the deaths an “isolated incident” and said there is no threat to the broader community.

“Fort Stewart law enforcement – in partnership with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division – continues the investigation into four individuals found dead inside their on-post home Wednesday, Nov. 15,” Larsen said in the statement.

Larsen declined to comment further, citing the active investigation.

The Army did not immediately release the names of those found dead.

Fort Stewart is the biggest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It is home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division.