Faith Garnett earns EGRMC's latest DAISY Award

Faith Garnett, LPN, a nurse on the Medical/Surgical Unit at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, was recently awarded the hospital’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Garnett began her nursing career at EGRMC in March 2019.

Garnett was nominated by a family member of a patient. An excerpt from the nomination form, sharing Faith’s compassionate care reads:

“Earlier this month, my 95-year old grandfather was hospitalized for two nights at East Georgia Regional Medical Center for diverticular bleeding. While he was in the hospital, he was fortunate enough to be cared for by an extraordinary LPN named Faith. I hope you realize what an asset Faith is to your hospital and to the community you serve. Because I don’t live near Statesboro anymore, I was unable to be with my grandfather during his hospitalization. Each time I called him or the family members who were with him to get an update, I was told what an outstanding job Faith was doing to keep him comfortable and to keep them all informed about his condition. I can’t explain the peace of mind it gave me to know that even though I couldn’t be with my grandfather, everything was going to be okay because Faith was taking excellent care of him. Faith went above and beyond the call of duty to provide compassionate, skilled care for my grandfather in every way imaginable. When his extremities were cold from the loss of blood, Faith kept his feet warm by soaking washcloths in hot water and wrapping the warm cloths around his feet. My family and I are so grateful that my grandfather was in Faith’s capable and professional hands during his illness. Her calm, caring demeanor and genuine compassion relieved my grandfather’s discomfort and our family’s stress during a difficult time. Faith cared for my grandfather as if he was a member of her own family, and I hope you know how fortunate you are to have her on your staff.”

“Having Faith on our nursing team is a blessing,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at East Georgia Regional Hospital. “Faith nurses with a compassionate and attentive, caring spirit and is well-deserving of this award for extraordinary nurses."

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.

“The dedication and sacrifices of our nurses do not go unnoticed,” said Stephen Pennington, chief executive officer of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Many of us have experienced a nurse’s kindness, devotion, and compassion. Nurses are our everyday heroes, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to shed light on their heroism through this award program.”

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.



