Fair Road/bypass fatality revives safety concerns

A Statesboro man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning at the intersection of Fair Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, highlighting, once again, the long history of dangerous crashes at the site. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra heading south on Fair Road did not at a red light and a tractor-trailer going west on the bypass struck with the driver's side of the Hyundai. While Statesboro Fire Department personnel were able to extricate the man from the car, Bulloch County Coroner Chuck Francis pronounced him dead at the scene.