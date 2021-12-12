Faculty, staff get first look at East Georgia State College-Statesboro's new home

East Georgia State College’s Statesboro faculty and staff got a first look inside what will be their new home in January 2022. EGSC-Statesboro is moving into the Nessmith-Lane Continuing Education Building on Georgia Southern’s campus. Currently, the Nessmith-Lane Building is being renovated. EGSC faculty and staff were able to walk through the area and look at the progress being

made at the site.

EGSC-Statesboro Director Jessica Williamson led the group through the building beginning at the front entrance. The group then made their way through the faculty office area and the classroom spaces. Renovations at the new site are expected to wrap up this month. EGSC will begin the moving process to the new building over the winter break and be fully operational for the 2022 spring semester beginning in January.

The new space will offer offices for faculty and staff, an Academic Center for Excellence (ACE), classrooms and convenient access to Georgia Southern’s campus.

“This relocation will improve the accessibility to the student services that are currently provided to EGSC-Statesboro students by Georgia Southern. There will be more opportunity and space for our students to engage and integrate with the campus community,” said Williamson.

In November 2018, East Georgia State College and Georgia Southern University announced EGSC would move its location into the Nessmith-Lane Continuing Education Building. To learn more about the Bobcat to Eagle Program and EGSC-Statesboro, visit www.georgiasouthern.edu.