Experiencing 'home' for Averitt Center's first art exhibit of '26

Art is the heart longing to express itself. A safe haven from the world of space and time, where one can be. Be at home with oneself.

Upon entering the Rosengart Gallery of the Averitt Center Jan. 7, you are greeted by a room where creativity flows. From in-depth conversations about the elements of art to principles of design, “Homebody” is an exhibit where one not only reflects, but remembers. Remembers the roots that keep them anchored to their own upbringings. For Larissa Miller, the concept of home is something she takes everywhere with her, and her exhibit “Homebody” explores what it means to reside.

The exhibit is now on display in the Rosengart Gallery through Feb. 27.

Growing up in North Carolina, per way of Georgia, Miller is no novice when it comes to art. Receiving her MFA from SCAD, during her artist talk, she engaged attendees by discussing her upbringing.

“Home is not just a location, but the people that make me return,” Miller shared with the room.

She continued by expounding upon the places that she has visited, both locally and internationally.

“Home is an evolution of people,” she said. “It’s the places and spaces that have allowed me to be.”

Artist Larissa Miller talked about her "Homebody" exhibit during a Jan. 7 reception at the Averitt Center. - photo by BRANTLEY SIMMONS



The spaces and places that she found and continues to find herself in were the inspiration behind many of the art pieces included in the Averitt exhibit.

As the evening continued, Miller gave her artist talk and then attendees participated in a gallery walk and had the opportunity to curate their own definition of home, which was the theme for the evening.

Miller said her initial inspiration behind the Homebody grew from her interest in the painting by Andrew Wyatt called “Christina’s World.”

“Loving that painting for maybe ten years, just kind of simmering in and meditating on the meaning and the why that painting exists,” she said. “I love the emotional tension created between body and place that he creates in that composition. I wanted to create a body of work and a show that is in response to that now for Black women, me, and embodiment.”

Also, she reflected on what she sees in her artwork.

“I love reflective elements,” she said. “My whole goal in why I create is to be able to have people see themselves and their journey.”

From textiles to an interactive visual, Miller said she incorporates many forms of colors, shapes, and lines in her artwork.

“I like to work with minimal color,” she said. “Printmaking, classically with engravings and etchings, was through line, and line work is typically just black and white. I want to be able to create a dimension of line and be able to story tell the journey of body empowerment with line.”

Miller offered what she hopes her artwork conveys to others.

“I hope people find a sense of belonging and find reflections,” she said. “It’s about being able to create a show where people can finally see curvy bodies celebrated and see themselves and their journey again.”