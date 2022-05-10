Excelsior to hold annual meeting Friday

Excelsior EMC’s 84th Annual Meeting of Members will be held at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex at 44 Arena Boulevard in Statesboro, Georgia on Friday, May 13.

A drive-through registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an in-person business meeting beginning at 1 p.m. in the main arena of the agricultural complex.

During registration, members will receive a registration gift and be included in a drawing for a chance to win one of ten $100 gift cards.

Highlights of the business meeting include the election of directors, presentation of employee service awards and door prizes for lucky members in attendance. Ice cream will be served to all attendees after adjournment of the meeting.

Excelsior EMC is an electrical distribution cooperative serving more than 24,100 consumers in parts of eight southeast Georgia counties across 3,429 miles of power line. Counties served include Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins, and Tattnall.

Annual kilowatt hour (kWh) sales exceeded 396 million kWhs in 2021.

The Georgia Public Service Commission’s Winter 2022 Residential Rate Survey indicated that Excelsior EMC was among the lowest cost providers of electricity among Georgia Power and 40 other electric cooperatives in the state. The average sized home with 1,500 to 1,800 square feet of living area will use approximately 1,500 to 2,000 kWhs per month when heating and cooling is required.

Excelsior EMC’s headquarters office is located in Metter, and a branch office is located in Statesboro. On the day of the meeting, the Metter office will remain open, while the Statesboro office will be closed.



