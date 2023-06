During "An Evening for the K9s" at Ogeechee Technical College on Saturday, June 3, 46 states were represented by attendees to the event, where more than $300,000 was raised to support active and retired law enforcement K9s through the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

Ashton Barrow, 4, meets K9 Smokey and partner Patrick Webb of the Statesboro Police Department during "An Evening for the K9s." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Riley Foshee of the State of Alabama Fire Marshall's Office, left, and K9 partner Jimpy get a celebrity selfie with retired Alpharetta police K-9 and current social media star Mattis and his partner Mark Tappan during "An Evening for the K9s." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Lt. Mike Swint of the Burke County Sheriff's Office and retired partner Leo were one of many K9 teams featured during "An Evening for the K9s." - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff