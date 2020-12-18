Evans fire chief: Several arsons may be linked

Fire officials are investigating a number of suspected arson cases in Evans County that could be linked, Evans County Fire Chief Andy Sikes said Wednesday.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the State Fire Investigations Unit is looking into a fire at the Airport Entertainment Complex in Claxton. The fire occurred on Sunday, Dec. 6, around 2 a.m. at the complex off of Highway 301 in Evans County.

Sikes said fires in Claxton, Bellville and other county areas are under investigation as well. Loggers near Fort Stewart reported an old building burned and a barn was also destroyed by fire, he said.

The house fire was on Hwy. 280 in Bellville. The fire occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“The Claxton Fire Department arrived at the scene to find that this 59-year-old, 960-square-foot home was completely engulfed in flames,” King said. “Further investigations by our team revealed that the fire was intentionally started in a small utility room below the garage.”

All structures involved with the fires were vacant and no injuries were reported, Sikes said.

King said the Evans County Fire Department put out the flames on Dec. 6, and the State Fire Investigations Unit was “contacted two days after the fire to provide assistance. A witness saw a vehicle parked in front of the building prior to the fire and two other vacant structure fires in Evans County that Sunday.”

Sikes said the vehicle was described as a small pickup, dark in color, driven by a white male.

“Unfortunately, we do suspect there was criminal intent involved in this fire,” King said. . “Entertainment venues across our state have been hit hard by this pandemic, and this fire offered another big blow to the hardworking Georgians living in Claxton. We will work around the clock to make sure this fire is fully investigated, all leads are tracked down, and justice is served.”

King’s team will continue working on this case alongside the Evans County Fire Department and Evans County Sheriff’s Office. Local residents with possible leads should contact the State Fire Investigations Hotline at (800) 656-2298. This 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.



