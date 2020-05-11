Evans deputy fatally shoots man throwing rocks

An Evans County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Saturday who officials say assaulted an officer with a pipe, attacked an ambulance and threw rocks at the deputy.

John Durden, special agent-in-charge of the Region 5 Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office in Statesboro, said the Evans County Sheriff’s Office had encountered Yassin Mohamed, 47, earlier and “had several encounters with Mohamed over the previous 12 hours” before a deputy was dispatched to the area of Highway 169 and Archie Mitchell Road in Claxton, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When the deputy, who has not yet been identified, answered the call about a man “on foot in the middle of the road,” he tried to speak with Mohamed, who fled, Durden said.

“An altercation ultimately ensued,” during which Mohamed “picked up several rocks and began throwing them at the deputy, striking him once,” he said. Then he rushed at the deputy “with a larger rock, at which point the deputy discharged his firearm, striking Mohamed.”

Mohamed had just been released from custody of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office after an earlier incident in which he had altercations with Evans County EMS and deputies, who were forced to wrestle a pipe away from him that he wielded as a weapon, Durden said.

Mohamed was pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy is being conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler. Preliminary results indicate he died of a gunshot wound, he said.

The deputy was not seriously injured during this incident.

“The GBI will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review,” Durden said.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI to investigate shortly after the shooting occurred. Evans County Sheriff Tippins was not immediately available for comment Monday.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.