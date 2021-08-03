Evans County Schools postpone opening day to Monday, Aug. 9

Previously scheduled to start classes for the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 3, Evans County’s school system in Claxton has delayed the start of school until Monday, Aug. 9 citing COVID-19 concerns.

Now called the Evans County Charter School System, the county district that includes Claxton Elementary, Claxton Middle and Claxton High School will require masks when school opens “unless numbers have reduced.” Officials are also considering other measures, such as a split “hybrid” schedule, according to the notice issued Saturday.

"While we all are excited to return to school and resume a normal routine, it is simply too risky to do so right now,” said Dr. Marty Waters, Evans County’s superintendent of schools. “We are hopeful to get back on August 9th. If we are able to do so, it will be four weeks earlier than last fall."

The decision came after Covid-19 status for the district was classified as a rapid transmission zone, or “red zone,” by the Georgia Department of Public Health and after district officials reviewed their return to school plan.

Athletic practices and events will continue as they follow Georgia High Schools Association guidance and recommendations, the notice stated.

Last year, the Evans County school system started the year with a mask mandate and a split schedule, with roughly half of students attending face-to-face Monday and Tuesday and others Thursday and Friday. This was changed later in the year.