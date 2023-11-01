EV parts supplier to build plant in Dublin

The auto manufacturers either building plants in Georgia or already operating in the Peach State have attracted another parts supplier.



Korea-based Hwashin will invest more than $176 million in a new manufacturing facility in Dublin crafting chassis components for electric vehicles, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday. The plant will create more than 460 jobs.

The plant will supply both Kia Georgia's auto manufacturing facility that opened in West Point in 2009 and the massive Hyundai Motor Group EV plant now under construction in Ellabell.

"Our goal to become the e-mobility capital of the nation is bringing opportunity to communities across the state," Kemp said. "Hwashin is the latest to join our growing ecosystem of companies bringing good jobs to hardworking Georgians in this industry."

"Hwashin aspires to shape a future global city focused on electric vehicles, drawing from our 50-year expertise and collaboration with Georgia and Laurens County," Hwashin CEO Seo Jin Jung added. "This alliance seeks to position the region at the forefront of the evolving automobile industry."

The new plant is due to begin production in late 2025.

As the market for EVs continues to grow, Georgia has pursued the entire supply chain, generating more than $25.1 billion in investments and 29,000 jobs since 2020.

The state Department of Economic Development's Global Commerce team worked on the project in partnership with the Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority, Georgia EMC, the Georgia Ports Authority, and the Technical College System of Georgia's Quick Start program.