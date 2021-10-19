Erin Seidl named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Erin Seidl, a Financial Analyst in the Finance Department, its Employee of the Month for October.

Seidl began her career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in 2016.

"Erin is committed to our Community Cares culture," said Jill Boykin, controller at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. "She is always willing to help others.

"Erin plays a crucial role in the preparation of data for our executive leadership team and the Finance Department. She also is constantly helping other departments with spreadsheets, mining and sorting data, and with other reporting requests. Recently, she has worked nights and weekends to meet deadlines while the department has been temporarily short-staffed.

"Erin works very closely with the hospital's Chief Financial Officer in various areas and provides insightful and valuable information. She has always been a tremendous team player at EGRMC, and even volunteers her time with the Employee Experience Team with many activities and events.

"Erin has a 'Yes, I can do it!' sense of ownership in her work ethic, and is a true asset to our hospital."

"We congratulate Erin on being awarded Employee of the Month. This is a well-deserved honor for her, and we appreciate her dedication, support, and helpful attitude," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at EGRMC.