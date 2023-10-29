Engagement announcement – Sarah Womble and Tyler Smith

John Womble and Misena Womble of Hagan are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Womble, to Tyler Jacobs Smith. He is the son of Garry and Kathryn Smith of Statesboro.

Miss Sarah is a 2011 graduate of Pinewood Christian Academy. She attended Georgia Southern University and Valdosta State University.

She is working as a licensed social worker for Concert Health Care from California.

Mr. Smith is a 2011 graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Georgia Southern University. He works in logistics at America Storage in Bloomingdale, Ga.

The couple will be united in marriage in November 2023 and will reside in Statesboro.



