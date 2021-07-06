Elsa to hit Bulloch with 35 mph winds, heavy rain

Hurricane Elsa, upgraded from a tropical storm again late Tuesday evening, remains on track to bring potentially dangerous weather to Statesboro and the Bulloch County area beginning Wednesday and continuing through Thursday morning, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

Winds are expected to pick up early Wednesday, with a possible six-hour period of sustained winds of at least 30 mph up to 39 mph from early afternoon into the evening, according to the Accuweather forecast model. Wind gusts could reach 55 mph during that same time frame. The risk of tornadoes popping up will be higher during this time, as well.

Wynn said area residents can expect some scattered power outages as trees and limbs are impacted by the winds.

Rainfall is expected to be between three and five inches in most of the local area and could reach as much as eight inches in some areas.

“Flash flooding mainly in low-lying areas is possible and some roads may become impassable,” Wynn said.

Elsa is the fifth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

In preparation for the tropical storm conditions that Elsa may bring, Wynn recommended the following:

Tie down or remove loose objects located outside homes and businesses.

Be prepared for widespread power outages.

Prepare a disaster supplies kit in preps for this storm and the remainder of hurricane season.

Do not dial 911 to report a power outage.

Start or finish your family disaster preparedness plan.

Avoid flooded areas and never drive through standing water over a road.

Protect your pets.

“If you follow these and other tips from the CDC you will be more prepared for this storm and the remainder of hurricane season,” Wynn said.