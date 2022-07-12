Ellen Jones joins Berkshire Hathaway Kennedy Realty

Statesboro native Ellen Jones recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kennedy Realty in Statesboro.

Jones brings seven years of real estate experience and more than 35 years of customer service related experience to her new position.

After spending 12 years in the banking Industry, Jones decided to make a career change and went to Fortune Academy of Real Estate in South Carolina. Upon passing the real estate class and the South Carolina state exam, she began a new career in real estate in 2015.

Jones earned her Georgia real estate license in 2020 and in January 2022, Jones and her husband, James, moved to Statesboro after 15 years in Hilton Head. .

“I helped many clients find their perfect place in the Hilton Head area through attentive listening, local knowledge and hard work,” she said. “I put my clients first.”

Born and raised in Statesboro as one of six children to Ray and Melanie Classens, Jones said she watched Statesboro grow from a college town to a university town.

Jones said she enjoys spending time with friends and family. Her hobbies include karaoke, kayaking, road trips and beach days.

“I am eager to continue learning and gaining experience at Berkshire Hathaway while working with buyers and sellers to help them achieve their real estate in South Carolina or Georgia,” she said.



