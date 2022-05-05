Election preview – Travis Chance: Need to increase number of deputies

By HOLLI DEAL SAXON

Herald Writer

Experience in financial management and 10 years as a Statesboro City Councilman are qualifications that make him a good candidate for the Bulloch County Commission, said Travis Chance.

After an unsuccessful run against incumbent Walter Gibson for the Bulloch County Commission District 2B seat in 2018, Chance is aiming for the position a second time. Gibson decided not to run again and his term expires at the end of the year.

A 44-year-old financial planner, Chance owns a registered investment advisory firm, CFG Wealth Management, LLC. He served as a Statesboro City Councilman for 10 years, two during which he was mayor pro tem. He moved outside of the city limits in 2018 and currently resides in the Cypress Lake Road area. He said he can make a positive difference, if elected.

His background in finance and experience in government office would benefit the county, he said.

“There are things with the county that need addressing and I feel if you can serve, you need to do so,” he said.

Chance would like to see a more intense focus on Bulloch County’s emergency services such as fire, EMS and law enforcement. A major concern is the lack of an adequate number of Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies, he said.

Bulloch is a large county, and more deputies are needed to cover the area. The job is dangerous, and “they need someone to fight for them like they fight for us,” he said.

Also, with the county’s population growing like it has been for some time, there is a need for increased fire and emergency personnel.

Chance would like to see more funds go towards infrastructure as far as upkeep of county roads. With Bulloch County having a large number of dirt roads, the condition of those roads is constantly an issue, he said.

“You can't plan around mother nature,” he said, expressing an understanding of the difficulty of maintaining dirt roads during both rainy and dry spells.

The key to the problem is additional equipment and operators, he said.

“We need more money directed towards staff and equipment and I would not be opposed for TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) to be allocated to this.”

Chance and wife Shannon have three children, ages 7, 6 and 4. He spends his spare time enjoying his family and working on the family farm in Millen, where he and his brother are repurchasing former family property, he said.

Chance faces two other Republican candidates in the May 24 Primary Election; Jennifer Campbell Mock and Toby Conner. Early voting is underway. The winner of this election, with the possibility of a June 2 runoff, will face Democratic candidate Jake Hallman in the Nov. 8 General Election. Hallman is the only Democrat who qualified for the Bulloch County District 2B Commission seat.

Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 243-7815.